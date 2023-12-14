Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Teleflex worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

