Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 5.1 %

PEAK traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 749,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,991. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

