Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 28,223 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 394.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 491,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,933. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.