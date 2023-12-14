Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 2,906,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,043,719. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

