Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,370,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 430,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,382. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

