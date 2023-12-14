Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVE traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,427. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $173.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

