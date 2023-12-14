Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,980 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,106. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

