Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.
Welltower Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE WELL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,897. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $93.21.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
