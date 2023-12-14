Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 25.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,973 shares during the last quarter.

DFUV stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

