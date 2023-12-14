Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.44% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 75.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.