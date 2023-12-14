Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

