Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.



