21,175 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 224,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,933,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

