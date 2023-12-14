First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

