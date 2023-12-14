Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 38,244 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

