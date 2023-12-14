Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

