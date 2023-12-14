First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 350,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,551,000 after purchasing an additional 468,736 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

