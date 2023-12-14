DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

