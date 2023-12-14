DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $42,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $276.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

