iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.