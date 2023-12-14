Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

