DecisionPoint Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

