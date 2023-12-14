Capital CS Group LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.