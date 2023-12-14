M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $300.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $300.67. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

