M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 50,458 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

