BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 135,007 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Lennar were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $145.17 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

