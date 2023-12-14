Halpern Financial Inc. Buys 580 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

