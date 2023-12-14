Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

