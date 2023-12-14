Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE ES opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

