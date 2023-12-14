Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,390 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.