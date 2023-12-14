Capital CS Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $170.12 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

