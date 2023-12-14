Capital CS Group LLC Invests $374,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Northern Oil and Gas makes up about 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,830. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

