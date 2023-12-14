Capital CS Group LLC Has $526,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

