Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $234.43. The company has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.