Cornerstone Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SCZ stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

