Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,499 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.2 %

FTAI opened at $44.71 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

