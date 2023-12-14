Cornerstone Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.