Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

