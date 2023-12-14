Cornerstone Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

