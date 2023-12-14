Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

