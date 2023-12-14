Bowman & Co S.C. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 27,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

