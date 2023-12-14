Capital CS Group LLC Buys 5,949 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,793,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

