Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires Shares of 5,919 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
