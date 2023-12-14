Wallace Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

