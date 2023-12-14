Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $719.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $720.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

