Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys 792 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

