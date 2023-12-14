Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

