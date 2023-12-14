Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

AMAT opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

