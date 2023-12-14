Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Decreased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.65. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.