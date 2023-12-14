Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $435.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

